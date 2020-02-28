No, Garth Brooks did not endorse Bernie Sanders for president

Garth Brooks unintentionally upset a number of his fans who happen to be supporters of President Donald Trump.

Following a concert at Detroit’s Ford Field last weekend in front of more than 70,000 fans, the country music star jumped on Instagram to thank everyone for coming out to the show. The photo shows Brooks adorned with a No. 20 jersey to honor Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, who played his entire 10-year career for the Detroit Lions. But Brooks has been a fan of Sanders dating back to his days as a stand-out at Oklahoma State University, which happens to be the singer’s alma mater.

“I was lucky enough to be an athlete and to wear the same uniform as this guy wore in college,” Brooks told his fans during the concert. “You guys got the greatest player in NFL history in my opinion in this jersey. I love this man … it’s an honor to wear this jersey.”

But many of Brooks’ fans saw the singer donning the Sanders jersey and assumed it meant “Sanders ’20,” and that the country music star was endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

"Love you, hate the shirt. Trump2020,” one fan wrote. Another wrote, “Weird. That a millionaire would like a socialist. Hey Garth are you going to distribute your millions?”