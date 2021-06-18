For over a third of a century, Decatur Celebration provided many memories and special moments.

On Wednesday, the Decatur Celebration, Inc. announced the downtown street festival has ended after 34 years and that its board has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection.

With that in mind, let's take one last look at Decatur Celebration, from A to Z.

A - Admission. In effect, Decatur Celebration started charging admission in 2010, when wristbands were implemented. Wristbands were required for attendees to purchase food and drink. There was no charge for entertainment or access to arts and crafts vendors.

B - Kevin Breheny. He had stepped away from Celebration administration, but in 2019 the past board member and president became the face and voice of a group of people determined to keep Decatur Celebration afloat.

C - Jarrod Cox. He had four months to pull together his sole Celebration in 2019. His contract had him producing the 2020 event, which was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

D - Chris Droukas, The Gyro King. A constant at every Celebration, Droukas commemorated his run in 2019 by building a 34-foot gyro — one for each year — in front of his booth in the middle of Franklin Street.

E - Elam's Root Beer. Brought back to Decatur during the 2007 Celebration, a generation recaptured part of its youth with the beverage made available at Del's Popcorn Shop.

F - Fence. The most controversial decision made on behalf of Decatur Celebration was the 2017 addition of a fence around the downtown event and the requirement of paid admission to get inside.

G - Orv Graham. Decatur's host, Graham was a Celebration fixture. He was with Fred Puglia and Jim Masey, part of the original triumvirate that brought the event to Decatur. The trio served as grand marshals at the final Decatur Celebration Razzle Dazzle Good Times Parade. Graham died in May 2020 at age 82.

H - Heroes of Legends Cosplay. The Decatur group of people who dress up as various superheroes found themselves in photos as they posed with children and adults alike. Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man and more were especially entertaining on the red carpet .

I - The Miss Illinois Festival. The beauty pageant that was sparked when the Macon County Queen Pageant was temporarily abandoned. The event found its way to becoming a part of Decatur Celebration in 2014 and remained a constant through Celebration's conclusion.

J - Jumbo. The word you've seen hundreds of times if you've attended any previous Decatur Celebration. Anything can be “jumbo” depending on the context.

K - Kool and the Gang. In 2015, 35 years after the song had hit the top of the charts, Decatur Celebration finally had the song “Celebration” performed by the band responsible for the hit.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

L - Lookalikes. Used more often early in the days of Celebration, people resembling celebrities and personalities would wander the grounds, sometimes resulting in the unlikely photo of a Decatur resident and, for example, Whoopi Goldberg, the Pope and Mimi from "The Drew Carey Show." One year, about a dozen Lincoln lookalikes showed up for a competition.

M - Mummies. No list reflecting on Celebration is complete unless it mentions Here Come the Mummies, a Decatur favorite since their first appearance in 2011.

N - Nelly. One of the largest crowds in Celebration history flooded the Stage Show area during 2017's event.

O - Billy Ocean. The 2012 performance by the “Caribbean Queen” singer was memorable for both his delayed arrival and the overwhelming awe displayed by stage host and Decatur's master of ceremonies Aric Lee.

P - Fred Puglia. The man whose vision formed the event, and its producer/director/face/voice remains strongly identified with Decatur and Decatur Celebration. He's as close to a living myth as the event is ever likely to produce.

Q - Mike Queary. Recognized as one of Celebration's vital operations cogs, Queary passed after the 2014 event, and was missed at each ensuing event. At the time of his death, one veteran Celebration volunteer said “it'll take five or 10 people to step up” to make up for Queary's absence.

R - Rockford Peaches. Producer Puglia loved to tell the story of multiple trips to a Rockford eatery waiting for a former player from the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. With awareness about the league raised by the film "A League of Their Own," players were flooded with autograph requests.

S - Lori Sturgill. Decatur Celebration's second producer/director, Sturgill resigned from the post in 2019. Many of her changes remained evident.

T - Turasky's. From their spot on the northeast corner of Central Park, the Springfield catering company's butterfly pork chops and ribeye sandwiches were a longtime tradition.

U - Uzoo. The U2 tribute band was one of many tribute bands who performed at Decatur Celebration in the last three-plus decades. Beatles tribute act 1964 was a Celebration veteran, and Theron “The Black Diamond” Denson, a Black man who sounds uncannily like Neil Diamond, have been among the favorites.

V - Vince Vance and the Valiants. The man with the impossibly high pompadour led his band through Celebration shows five different years. Vance also gets points for one of the most popular interview salutations ever: “I'm digging you digging me.”

W - Franklin and William. The popularity of the corner as a gathering spot waxed and waned. But it was the one intersection downtown that plopped festival-goers smack in the middle of the event.

X - “X Factor.” Mount Zion's CeCe Frey was a contestant on the singing competition program in 2012. She performed at Decatur Celebration the following year, as well as in 2014.

Y - Youth, or more specifically, the Greater Decatur Youth Band. They're one of a number of musical performers who took over downtown streets on Saturday morning for the Razzle Dazzle Good Time Parade.

Z - Generation Z. In an attempt to draw the elusive demographic, 2017's “CeleRoolaCheLooza” at Celebration was “designed for Generation Z (ages 15 through 20). … Students created the experience, such as physical courses, dance areas, a visual-aid stage, food and merchandise vendors.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0