Public Observation Nights return to Millikin observatory

The Sun is quickly approaching its solar maximum.

DECATUR — Public Observation Nights at Millikin University will take place in the Requarth Observatory, on the roof of the Leighty-Tabor Science Center, every clear Wednesday evening, weather permitting, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. until Nov. 2.

Public Observation Nights are free and open to the public.

“Public Observation Nights provide excellent opportunities to view the wonders of the night sky through some of the best telescopes in the state. This fall it will be possible to see both the Moon and Saturn, as well as exceptional views of Jupiter and its four large moons as Jupiter comes closer to Earth than it has in almost 60 years,” said Casey R. Watson, professor of physics and chair of Millikin's Department of Physics and Astronomy.

The Leighty-Tabor Science Center is located on the Millikin campus, just off Fairview Avenue in Decatur. For more information, contact Watson at crwatson@millikin.edu or visit millikin.edu/public-observation-night.

