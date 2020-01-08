Reefer, man: a brief history of marijuana in the movies, from demon weed to sight gag and beyond

Now that cannabis and Illinois have made it legal, time has gone a little … haywire. It seems so long ago since Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong gave us the “Dave’s not here” routine. Forty-nine years later, it’s still 83 seconds of stupidly perfect stoner comedy, and without it, just about every commercially successful 21st century pothead odyssey, with side orders of violence and snacking -- “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle,” “Pineapple Express,” dozens more -- is unthinkable.

All that belongs to a distant epoch. Not the one our popular culture is figuring out what to do with now.

Does legalizing the forbidden take the funny out of it?

“It’s going to take some of it out,” argues Columbia College Chicago associate professor Ron Falzone, who teaches film and film history. “Part of comedy is dealing with the forbidden, and once something becomes legal it’s not the same. From a screenwriting perspective I wonder if the actions that characters (in a film, or TV show) take, if they’re using marijuana, will have to be more plausible. More people are going to know what marijuana is, and what it does, and doesn’t do.”