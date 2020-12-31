Robert Lloyd: In just three seasons, Dawn Wells left a lasting mark

If you watch much old television — and there is so much of it about in our 500-channels-of-reruns world — you will encounter many actors who got their one big sitcom role and then faded into the great oblivion of unremembered opening credits. Wells was famous, really famous for one thing, but there are 98 episodes of "Gilligan's Island" — I would have said 980 offhand — and, along with a few sequel films and various cast reunions and stunt appearances, they have been playing somewhere or other more or less continually since the show ended its run.

Wells returned to television for an occasional guest role over the years — her last was as the voice of "ghost dentist" Gumbalina Toothington in an episode of "The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants" — and appeared in some low-budget films. And like many actors who fade from the screen, she did a lot of theater (including a stint in "The Vagina Monologues"), taught and involved herself in various good works. But whoever else she played, she was always going to be Mary Ann. And that she seemed to be quite all right with it, happy to own those three years back at the beginning of things, was, after all, very Mary Ann.