Save the date: A guide to summer music, fairs, food and more in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS — 'Tis the season for summer concerts, county fairs and food festivals. Can you smell the corndogs and funnel cakes yet?

Here's a roundup of events scheduled in Central Illinois at press time. But remember, new events are being planned every day, so check your local newspaper website throughout the summer for additional event listings.

JULY

July 11

Beecher City Corn Fest; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Beecher City Community Park, Beecher City.

Illinois Shakespeare Festival; 8-10:30 p.m., through Aug. 6, Ewing Cultural Center, Bloomington; "The Winter's Tale"; "Measure for Measure"; $15-$25; illinoisshakes.com.

Moultrie-Douglas County Fair; through July 17, Arthur.

July 13

Bagelfest; Peterson Park, Mattoon; through July 17; food vendors, local and national music; mattoonbagelfest.com.

July 16

American Cancer Society Macon County Relay for Life; 7-10 p.m., Richland Community College, College Park, Decatur; an overnight event to celebrate cancer survivors and to raise money for research and programs; relayforlife.org.

25th annual Glorious Garden Festival; through July 17, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., David Davis Mansion, Bloomington; advance tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for children 13-17 and free for children 0-12, with sales ending at noon July 15. Tickets can also be purchased for $20 on the Mansion lawn starting at 1 p.m. on the first day of the event; daviddavismansion.org.

July 17

Lincoln's Festival on Route 66; various locations in Bloomington; Civil War re-enactors, walking tours, crafts, children's activities and more; lincolnfestival.net.

Run for the Bagel; 6:30 a.m.; K.C. Summers Toyota to Mattoon Area Family YWCA, Mattoon.

Pontiac Cruise Night; 5-8 p.m., downtown Pontiac square; classic and antique car cruise-in and activities.

Vrooman Handmade; 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Vrooman Mansion, Bloomington; support local and regional artists, tour the main floor of the mansion, and enjoy the gardens; $3; vroomanmansion.com.

3rd annual Zookeeper Olympics; 1-3 p.m., Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; compete with other Zoo guests in Zookeeper themed contests; millerparkzoo.org.

Anderson Ford Car Show; 11 a.m., Anderson Ford of Clinton; $10.

Strasburg Gnomecoming 5k and 1 Mile Run; 7-10 a.m. Strasburg Park, Strasburg; $15 to $25.

July 18

Ice Cream Safari; 1-4 p.m., Scovill Zoo, Decatur.

Decatur Park District B.O.S.S. Performances; 6 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur; $7.

Water critters bioblitz; 1 p.m., Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and Memorial, Decatur.

Shelby County 4-H Junior Fair; Shelby County Fairgrounds, Shelbyville.

July 19

Eric Gordon; 7 p.m., Bement Country Opry, Monticello. $10.

July 20

Christian County Agricultural Fair; through July 24; Taylorville.

July 22

Corn Festival; Warrensburg; through July 24; music, food, car show, corn hole tournament, corn shucking contest, helicopter rides, inflatables for kids, vendor market and more.

Y103 Fan Appreciation Concert; featuring Jam: Jackson and Mars; 7 p.m., Devon Amphitheatre, $5 to $12.

July 23

Effingham-JAM; Kansas City BBQ Society State BBQ Championship; through July 24, downtown Effingham; free to attend, live music, food vendors; other entertainment may be ticketed; effinghamjam.com.

Kapital Sound; 7 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur; $5.

Findlay Walleye Festival; all day through July 24, Findlay.

July 25

Coles County Fair; through Aug. 1, Charleston; carnival and grandstand activities; admission prices free-$20; 217-345-2656; colescountyfair.com.

Shelby County Fair; through July 31; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Shelbyville.

July 28

Party on the Patio; “Protect the ones that protect YOU”, 7 to 9 p.m., Decatur Civic Center.

July 30

Kid's Night Out-Christmas in July; 6:30-9 p.m., Anderson Aquatic Center, Normal; a supervised kids-only pool party; swimming, music-themed games and activities; Dinner, drinks and a treat will be provided; Children should bring a towel and arrive wearing a swimsuit and cover-up; Open to children ages 6-13; $25.

The Little Mermen; 7 p.m., Devon Amphitheatre, $5.

July 31

Danvers Days; Danvers Village Park, Danvers; through Aug. 8; carnival, live music, vendors market, more; danversdays.org.

Movies in the Park; Toy Story, 7 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur; Free.

Effingham County Fair; through Aug. 7; Altamont.

AUGUST

Aug. 1

Logan County Fair; through Aug. 8, fairgrounds, Lincoln; live music, carnival, food vendors, 4-H displays, tractor pull, contests and more; $18 season admission ticket, children under $12 free with paid adult, single-day admission $3, daily gate admission free until noon and $7 season parking pass.

Aug. 2

Cindy and Ron Crawford; 7 p.m., Bement Country Opry, Monticello; $10.

Aug. 4

McLean County Fair; through Aug. 8; Interstate Center grounds, Bloomington; 4-H displays, shows, carnival and entertainment; mcleancountyfair.org.

Aug. 6

Twisted Turtle Festival; through Aug. 8, Mount Zion; 2-day camping festival with music, art, games, food and more; tickets $50-$175.

Aug. 7

Nelly; 7 p.m., The Corn Crib Stadium, Normal; tickets available at castletheatre.com; $40-$1200.

Castle Home and Garden Tour; 10-11:30 a.m., Castle Gardens, Lexington; $25.

Ice Cream Social; 12-3 p.m., Miller Park Zoo, Bloomington; Zoo admission prices; an eﬀort to collect school supplies for Bloomington High School; will oﬀer 2 free kids admission (in exchange for school supplies) with each paying adult; 309-434-2250.

Dress-up movie night; 7 p.m., Connie Link Amphitheater, Normal; free; movie: Onward; come dressed up as your favorite character or bring your favorite movie prop; bring own chairs, blankets, food and drink.

Aug. 8

Bluegrass Jam; 11-5 p.m., Lincoln Log Cabin, Lerna; Bluegrass and traditional musicians will converge for an afternoon of jamming; concessions available.

Aug. 12

Illinois State Fair; Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield; through Aug. 14; carnival rides, entertainment, concerts, food, vendors, exhibits and competitions; Call 217-782-6661 or go to www2.illinois.gov/statefair for more information.

Fall Festival; Wise Park, Blue Mound; through Aug. 14; bingo, carnival, games, pageant, entertainment 5k run/walk, parade and dinners; 217-692-2713.

Jefferson Starship; 7 p.m., Effingham Performance Center. $34.

Aug. 13

Wreckless Whiskey; 7 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur; $5.

Parents Night Out; 5-9 p.m., Scovill Zoo, Decatur.

Aug. 14

Ripple Motor Show; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Mount Zion Convention Center; food, vendors and music; entry free $20 per vehicle; event free to public.

Cumberland County Fair; through Aug. 21, Greenup; live music, tractor pull and more.

Homestead Prairie Farm Open House; 1-4 p.m.; Rock Springs Conservation Area, Decatur.

Air Show at Decatur Airport; 5 p.m. through Aug. 15; Decatur Airport.

Aug. 15

A Night for Sight; 5-9 p.m., Epiphany Farm Estates, Downs; $100; outdoor evening at estate and vineyard; Proceeds benefit Eversight’s John E. Randolph Memorial Fund to provide financial assistance to Bloomington-Normal area patients unable to afford sight-restoring cornea transplants.

Broken Brogue; 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Allerton Park and Retreat Center, Monticello; $5

Aug. 16

Donald and Dennis Bettis; 7 p.m., Bement Country Opry, Monticello. $10

Aug. 19

Pony Express Days; through Aug. 22; Mt. Zion.

Aug. 20

Apple Dumpling Festival; downtown Atwood, through Aug. 8; For more information call 217-578-2512.

Ryan Williams “Elvis” Show; 7 p.m., Bement Country Opry, Monticello. $10.

Aug. 27

Balloons over 66 Festival; through Aug. 29, driving range at the Lincoln Park District; free admission, some activities cost; features balloons that are launched from all over Lincoln; music, food and more.

Peoria's Erin Feis; through Aug. 29, Peoria riverfront; St. Patrick's Day in August; fair food, music, games and cultural activities; free admission 4-5 p.m. Friday; adult tickets $9, purchased online in advance; weekend event pass $25; children under 12 free, must be accompanied by adult; free admission on Sunday with a canned good donation 9:30-11 a.m. or if you wear a kilt.

Harvest Fest Craft Show; 7-9 p.m., Friday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday, Mount Zion Convention Center.

Cowden Pioneer Days; through Aug. 29, Cowden; parade, flea market, arts and crafts, rodeo, music, food, carnival, history, bingo and church services.

Kool & the Gang with guest Deja Voodoo; 7 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur, $30.

Sawyer Brown; 7 p.m., Effingham Performance Center. $45.

Aug. 28

Sweet Corn Circus; all day, Connie Link Amphitheater, Normal; free; performances throughout the day from Gamma Phi Circus and CirqueMania; through Aug. 29.

8th Annual 6.6 on Route 66; 8-11 a.m., Funks Grove to McLean; $40 pre-registration; $5 discount through July 15; $50 day-of registration; 6.6k run/walk to benefit the McLean community.

Devon on Tap: Craft Beer & Music Festival; 12-5 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur, $10.

Family Glow Golf; 8-10 p.m., Overlook Adventure Park, Decatur; $10.

Pana Tri-County Fair, through Sept. 2; Pana Tri-County Fairgrounds.

Aug. 31

Farm Progress Show; Progress City, near Richland Community College, Decatur; through Sep. 2; Producers from all over gather, meet and learn and major manufacturers choose to roll out their newest offerings.

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 1

Arts in Central Park; though Sept. 2; Decatur.

Sep. 2

Thresherman's Reunion; Thresherman's Park, near Pontiac; through Sep. 6; agriculture/harvest fest, with demonstrations, entertainment, food, parade and more; threshermansreunion.org.

Sep. 3

Hobnob Harvest Market; 4-7 p.m., Sep. 3, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Sep. 4, Effingham County Fairground; hobnobmarket.com.

Sep. 4

Arthur Cheese Festival; downtown Arthur; through Sep. 6; tractor pull, parade, national cheese eating contest and free cheese; arthurcheesefestival.com.

RT9 "Rumble" Auto Show and Swap Fest; 7 a.m.-4 p.m., Interstate Center, Bloomington; $5; featuring classics, muscle cars, street rods, customs, race cars, motorcycles, a swap meet and car corral; food, ice cream, 50/50 raffle, prize and entertainment.

Sep. 5

Annual Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival; 12-6 p.m., Mackinaw Valley Vineyard and Winery, Mackinaw; $5 per person; 12 and under free; wine, food, live music and contests.

Sep. 6

Millikin Decatur Symphony Labor Day Pops; 6-8 p.m., Devon Amphitheater, Decatur, $5.

Sep. 9

Playla; 7-10 p.m., Children's Discovery Museum, Normal; $100; science, technology, engineering, art, mixology/cocktails, heavy hors d’oeuvers, silent disco and entertainment to support the future of the museum.

Sept. 10

Broom Corn Festival; through Sept. 12; downtown Arcola.

Sep. 11

Wilco; 5 p.m., The Black Dirt Music Festival; Backyard Tire Fire; Chicago Farmer & The FieldNotes; Althea Grace; Outdoors, in front of Castle Theatre, Bloomington, The Castle Theatre's 10th anniversary; tickets available at castletheatre.com; $55.

