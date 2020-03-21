Share-watch shows with your friends remotely while social distancing

Tired of watching Netflix alone while quarantined due to the coronavirus pandemic?

Twoseven, a share-watching streaming platform allows users to watch their favorite television shows, movies and Youtube videos together while social distancing.

Users can sign-up for a free account through their email, Google or Facebook accounts. All invited viewers must have an account with Twoseven.

According to the site’s frequently asked questions page, each participant must have their own accounts and login information for Netflix, Amazon and HBO to watch together. If the streaming provider allows multiple users on the same account, then users can use the same account on Twoseven as well.

Twoseven users can watch videos together by using the internet browser Chrome, as the site calls for an additional Chrome extension download.

After deciding who they would like to watch with, participants can figure out what to watch on Twoseven by send messages to one another within the messaging tool.

When watching shows on Twoseven, users can pause and rewind in real-time, which reflect on every participant’s screen.