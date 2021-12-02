Snow Ball Gala to raise cash for Macon County Fair improvements

DECATUR — The Macon County Fair Association is hosting its first Snow Ball Fundraiser Gala to raise funds to improve and add events to the annual fair.
The event, which includes door prizes, music and food, is set for Friday, Dec. 3, in the Pride of the Prairie Building on the fairground.
Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner is at 6:30 p.m. and music by 90's Daughter is from 8-11 p.m.
Tickets are $50 per person, $90 per couple, $325 (Table of 8).
For tickets, contact Wendy Harned at 217-521-7225 or Evan Hall at ehall@firstmid.com or call 217-413-7683.
84 photos of the Macon County Fair from 1924 to today
Paratrooper
Marvin Meyer
Boot race
Jumps
Hampshire gilt
Sassy's All
Greased pole
Kelli Benner
1985 Ribbons
Hold on tight
Pileup at the pole
Title seekers
Reserve champion
Grand champion barrow
Final racing
Spreading manure
In the wings
Setting the pace
Off-road entry
1985
4-H queen and king
Suffolk ewe lambs
1985
Napping
E-e-e-e-e-asy does it
1985
Electrician
Mike Coppas
Off the track
Don Meadows
Pace Way
Final turn
1981 4-H Royalty
1982 prince and princess
Princess and Prince
Goat stitchery
Ribbons
Rain
Abe Lincoln
1925
1924-2
Beef barn
Jog Time
1932
Grandstand
Carnival operator
1971
Fairground is a busy place
Carnival lights
Judging cattle
Savage
1976 Fair
Grand champion boar
Lights point the way
Record
Tap dancer
Saanen
Lights
Moment of truth
At track
Airview
Lights
Carnival kaleidoscope
4-H Royalty
Fair opens
Cattle in line
Royalty
Sheep
Columbia Ram Lamb
Lights
Taking a break
4-H competition
1975
Big fair attractions
4-H Royalty
Shy performer
4-H Royalty
1981 4-H Royalty
Grandstand
Aerial
Midway
Debris
1924
Jack Butts
