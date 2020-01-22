Some gains for women: New study shows men still dominate pop charts

Smith lauded what she referred to as “the Selena effect.”

“Selena’s quote is so important,” Smith said. “You treat every song as a decision. We could dramatically change (what the latest study found) if just 10 artists ensured that at least one individual in all those roles was a woman. We could see a major shift by next year.”

There also were signs of relative success for female musicians of color in the finding. In 2019, artists from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups constituted more than half (56.1%) of the top 100 records, notably above the eight-year average of 45.4%.

“For the last three years, the majority of artists on the Hot 100 year-end Billboard charts were from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups,” the study found. “For women of color, 2018 was an eight-year high (73%). Fully half or more female artists were from underrepresented racial/ethnic groups in 2016 (54%), 2017 (50%), 2018 (73%) and 2019 (55%).”

In the Grammy Awards arena, females have fared best as new artist and song of the year contenders, averaging 36.9% and 24.6% of nominations over eight years studied. Come Sunday, 44.4% of the song of the year nominees are women, and 46.2% of new artist contenders are female.