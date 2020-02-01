Super Bowl 2020 commercials ranked

Amazon Alexa - “Before Alexa”

The German carmaker isn’t the only Porsche starring in this year’s Ad Bowl. In this further attempt to put a “smart speaker” on every counter, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi wonder what people did before Alexa. And so launches a series of imaginings that run at 90 seconds in the preview ad but will pare down for the actual in-game spot. They’re mostly clever, with people asking or telling folks named “Alex” or “Alexi” or the like to perform tasks the digital assistant now can do: give the news, play songs, turn down the temperature (by tossing a couple of logs out of the fire and the window of a Victorian home). But the spot neglects to point out that before people began anthropomorphizing a Web-connected speaker, they also did not fret about a ubiquitous company eavesdropping on their home lives.

Mike Bloomberg for President - “George”

When Bloomberg announced he was running a Super Bowl ad, his longshot and late-entry campaign suggested it would be another in his series of big-money shots across the president’s bow. Instead of trying to get under Trump’s skin again, however, this goes in another direction, using the game’s mega-platform to introduce Bloomberg as an activist with an anti-gun-violence track record. The commercial is basically Calandrian Kemp telling about her late son, George H. Kemp Jr., who aspired to football greatness (Super Bowl tie-in) but was shot to death one Friday morning in 2013. While there are statistics in the form of on-screen text, the ad sticks with the grieving mother’s emotional message highlighting the devastation guns can cause and her endorsement of Bloomberg as “a dog in this fight.” Rather than the opposite, she asserts, the “gun lobby” is “scared of him" -- although his side’s victories, while increasing in recent years, have still tended to be on the less controversial issues and only in certain states. Bloomberg’s big hope here, it seems, is that people will extrapolate from this one cause to see him as a man of empathy and action.