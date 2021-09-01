AROUND FARM PROGRESS: Therapy seeds; Climbing skills on display

Deborah Whitaker has a stand set up giving away packages of garden seeds. The simple display sits among vendors selling unique farm equipment and promoting the latest technology.
The package of seeds are given away to any veteran that walks by.
“I want to better their lives, as far as enriching them with fresh foods, for themselves and their families,” Whitaker said.
The activity of gardening is also therapeutic for the veterans. Whitaker lost her son, Dustin Whitaker, in 2012 after he returned from serving in Afghanistan.
During the 2021 Illinois State Fair, Gov. J.B. Pritker signed a bill passing the Illinois Veterans Garden Day on the first Saturday in May. “I wanted to walk out and kiss the ground,” Whitaker said. “That’s the first part of the project.”
Whitaker now hopes to encourage others to help fund similar projects to the Farm Progress display, providing seeds and plants to veterans. “As it gets bigger, we need more and more,” she said. “Everybody is giving more and different ideas.”
Volunteers are also willing to help veterans born without a green thumb. “There’s a right and a wrong way to grow these plants,” Whitaker said.
Gathered around two utility poles in the middle of Progress City USA, families and guests were able to watch lineman in their element as they showed different equipment needed and climbed up the 40 foot pole.
“When they find a problem, they have to fix it,” said Matt Eisenmenger, safety instructor at the Association of Illinois Electric Cooperative. “They’re literally getting called in the middle of the night and in 15 minutes they’re out the door in the truck doing dangerous work.”
Eisenmeger said association wants to show people how much equipment and effort goes into a lineman’s job while also teaching them the different signs and situations that can lead to power outages.
The association will also be holding a Lineman’s Safety Rodeo where teams of linemen will compete in various challenges including a hurt man rescue scenario and speed climbing. The event will be hosted at Line School Yard at Lincoln Land Community College on Sept. 8.
PHOTOS: Farm Progress Show Day Two
PHOTOS: Day One of Farm Progress Show
Farm Progress Show Day One 1 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 2 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 3 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 4 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 5 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 6 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 7 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 8 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 9 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 10 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 11 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 12 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 13 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 14 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 15 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 16 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 17 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 18 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 19 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 20 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 21 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 22 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 23 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 24 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 25 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 26 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 27 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 28 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 29 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 30 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 31 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 32 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 33 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 34 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 35 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 36 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 37 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 38 083121.JPG
Farm Progress Show Day One 39 083121.JPG
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR