Television Q&A: Return dates for ABC game shows

A: While I don’t see more “Tommy” coming, there are plans for more Edie Falco in prime time. She is playing Hillary Rodham Clinton in the newest installment of FX’s “American Crime Story,” which will deal with the impeachment of Bill Clinton. (Previous seasons covered the O.J. Simpson trial and the murder of Gianni Versace.) I have not seen an air date, but it appears production is moving along after pandemic delays.

Q: Why is Hetty Lange, played by Linda Hunt, no longer on “NCIS: Los Angeles” although the cast keep talking about her as if she is still their boss?

A: I expect that you will see Oscar-winner Hunt back with the team by the end of this season. She has had a tough go the last few years, starting with an auto accident back in 2018 that led to a longer recovery than was first expected. The pandemic has been a more recent problem; Hunt is old enough – 76 – to be especially at risk and her absence indicates strong caution about exposure.

Q: We are wondering if there is another season of “Hunters” in the future.