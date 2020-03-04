Amy Kaufman: Why it’s so important the new ‘Bachelorette’ star is 38 years old

In other words, “The Bachelor” franchise still has a very long way to go when it comes to accurately representing its viewership. But I’d also be lying if I didn’t say that for the first time since I started watching this show, I feel seen by it.

At 34, I’m a few years younger than Clare, but I can very much relate to her yearning to find a partner. Most weekends, I’m out on a date with some new prospect I’ve met on Bumble or Hinge. And while I’m not ready to declare just yet that I’m dying alone, I do sometimes fall prey to bouts of self-pity as I turn up at my friends’ weddings and baby showers. With every year that passes, that quiet drumbeat of worry intensifies: At what age will being single signify to the world that I am, in some way, defective?

And that’s why Clare’s casting is such a big deal. Even if you think “The Bachelor” is vapid garbage, millions of people still watch it. And that kind of pop culture seeps into the public consciousness.

Clare knows that better than anyone. There have been moments on the franchise where other women have called out her age, branding her pathetic for daring to put herself out there past 35. When I interviewed her for my book about the series, “Bachelor Nation,” a couple of years ago, Clare spoke defiantly about such taunts.