Do cop shows like ‘Chicago P.D.’ reinforce misperceptions about race and criminal justice? A new study says yes

No one expects TV shows to reflect absolute reality. But what if the tropes writers rely on are reinforcing dangerous misperceptions?

According to a new report, cop shows, legal dramas and other crime-oriented series are loaded with concerning misrepresentations. Unjust actions by police are portrayed not only as routine and harmless, but acceptable and necessary. More to the point: “These series make heroes out of people who violate our rights.”

Rashad Robinson is president of the racial justice organization Color of Change, which conducted the study and assessed 26 TV series (across broadcast network, cable and streaming) in collaboration with the Norman Lear Center at the University of Southern California. Among the shows examined: “Blue Bloods” and “NCIS” on CBS; “Bosch” on Amazon; “Narcos” on Netflix; and “Law & Order: SVU” and “Chicago P.D.” on NBC.

“For the past 20 years in this country violent crime has steadily gone down,” he said, “but if you ask most Americans, in Pew polls and others, they believe violent crime is going up. So we know there is a gap between perception and reality. And we know that what people think about the system — in terms of whether it’s working or not — plays into what type of reforms they believe are viable.”