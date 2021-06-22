Ellen Pompeo defends ‘Grey’s’ fan who called this season ‘trash’

“Grey’s Anatomy” fans might not pick season 17, choose it, nor love it. But Ellen Pompeo still loves those fans all the same.

The star of ABC’s hit medical drama took to Twitter Friday to respond to fans and in one case, thanked a fan for their view of this past season as a “trash.”

“I guess I’m an alien because this season was dumpster [fire emoji] trash! I love the show but not this season,” a user tweeted.

“All good! Seventeen seasons we can’t please everyone all the time ... it’s definitely not easy keeping it going and keeping it great... I get it... thanks for checking it out anyway... and thanks for your feedback it matters ...sending you love,” tweeted Pompeo, 51, concluding with emojis of prayer hands and a kiss being blown.

While some misinterpreted the “Moonlight Mile” actress’ response as signifying she “did not come to play,” Pompeo said she had no hard feelings toward the fan.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

“No honestly no shade at all,” she clarified. “The only show I’ve ever stuck with until the end was ‘The Sopranos.’”

Pompeo, who admitted she doesn’t generally watch “Grey’s” herself, then mused on the situation, asking “why is someone saying they didn’t like something bad?

“It’s literally been on for two decades!! Let her live,” she continued. “There is plenty of (expletive) I don’t like...”

“Not to mention people are pretty much allowed to feel however they want after this really (expletive) up couple of years we have had,” she concluded.

Shonda Rhimes’ Emmy-winning hit premiered in 2005, centering on the personal and professional lives of Meredith Grey (Pompeo) and her fellow doctors (then interns) at the hospital then known as Seattle Grace.

The 17th season, which covered the coronavirus pandemic and brought back several deceased characters, concluded last week.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0