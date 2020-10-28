 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forsyth family falls short in 'Today Show' costume contest
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Forsyth family falls short in 'Today Show' costume contest

{{featured_button_text}}
Kirby family

Ashley Kirby, left, and her husband, Samuel, hold 11-month-old Maverick dressed for the NBC "Today Show" Halloween contest.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

FORSYTH — The Macon County family competing for the NBC "Today Show" costume contest will not be appearing on Friday's program.

Ashley and Samuel Kirby from Forsyth, along with their 11-month-old son Maverick, were among Wednesday's four competitors taking part in the show’s costume contest.

The results were emailed to the family Wednesday afternoon.

Ashley Kirby said she was thankful for the response they received from the family and friends. She credits her community for the experience. "And spreading the word to get more votes," she said. "Even though we didn’t win, we feel like we are number one with all the support from the media and the community."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Watch now: The spooky legends of Decatur's Greenwood Cemetery

The Kirby family was dressed as a beekeeper, a queen bee and a busy bee. Each day during Halloween week the show’s producers present four families from around the country to show off their costumes and tell their stories. Viewers vote for their favorite costume on the show's website. The winners from each day will appear on Friday's show for the chance at the grand prize.

Halloween costumes worn by Herald & Review's Scott Perry

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay tuned in

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Streaming service Quibi to end after six months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News