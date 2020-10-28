Forsyth family falls short in 'Today Show' costume contest

FORSYTH — The Macon County family competing for the NBC "Today Show" costume contest will not be appearing on Friday's program.

Ashley and Samuel Kirby from Forsyth, along with their 11-month-old son Maverick, were among Wednesday's four competitors taking part in the show’s costume contest.

The results were emailed to the family Wednesday afternoon.

Ashley Kirby said she was thankful for the response they received from the family and friends. She credits her community for the experience. "And spreading the word to get more votes," she said. "Even though we didn’t win, we feel like we are number one with all the support from the media and the community."

