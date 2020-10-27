 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forsyth family in the hunt for Today Show Halloween costume title
0 comments
alert top story

Forsyth family in the hunt for Today Show Halloween costume title

{{featured_button_text}}
Kirby family

Ashley Kirby, left, and her husband, Samuel, hold 11-month-old Maverick dressed for the NBC Today Show Halloween contest.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

FORSYTH — A local family is all abuzz about their scheduled appearance Wednesday on NBC’s Today Show.

Ashley and Samuel Kirby from Forsyth, along with their 11-month-old son Maverick, are among the day's four competitors taking part in the show’s costume contest. 

They will appear dressed as a beekeeper, a queen bee. “And our son is a busy bee,” Ashley Kirby said.

Each day of Halloween week the show’s producers present four families from around the country to show off their costumes and tell their stories. Viewers are encouraged to vote for their favorite costume. To vote for the Kirby family, visit Todayshow.com.

Halloween is special to the Kirbys. “We started dating on Halloween,” Ashley Kirby said.

This isn’t the first recognition the family has received from this year’s costumes. They entered and won a contest during Sullivan’s Oktoberfest, which was held Oct. 16 and 17.

Watch now: Noon Kiwanis prepares treat bags for Old Kings Orchard kids 🎃

Ashley Kirby learned shortly afterward the Today Show was searching for families to be featured during Halloween week. “They can’t have people there,” she said. “So we sent in our picture and pictures of our past ones as well.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to Ashley Kirby, one of the producers contacted the family the following day. “They loved the story,” she said.

In the past, their costumes were handmade.

“This year we were planning a first birthday party, COVID’s been happening,” Ashley Kirby said. “I haven't actually had time to make them. And we ended up winning multiple contests.”

The family also gives credit to their new addition. “We have our son, now we got first place finally,” Ashley Kirby said.

Wednesday’s show will feature the day's four competing families. The winners from each day will appear again on Friday’s episode. The Kirby’s will learn Wednesday if they will be on the show again. The grand prize is still a mystery.

“They just said be ready for some surprises,” Ashley Kirby said.

Halloween costumes worn by the Herald & Review's Scott Perry

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

#MyTODAYPlazaween

To vote for the Kirbys and their family of bees, visit www.today.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay tuned in

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Streaming service Quibi to end after six months

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News