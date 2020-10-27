Forsyth family in the hunt for Today Show Halloween costume title

FORSYTH — A local family is all abuzz about their scheduled appearance Wednesday on NBC’s Today Show.

Ashley and Samuel Kirby from Forsyth, along with their 11-month-old son Maverick, are among the day's four competitors taking part in the show’s costume contest.

They will appear dressed as a beekeeper, a queen bee. “And our son is a busy bee,” Ashley Kirby said.

Each day of Halloween week the show’s producers present four families from around the country to show off their costumes and tell their stories. Viewers are encouraged to vote for their favorite costume. To vote for the Kirby family, visit Todayshow.com.

Halloween is special to the Kirbys. “We started dating on Halloween,” Ashley Kirby said.

This isn’t the first recognition the family has received from this year’s costumes. They entered and won a contest during Sullivan’s Oktoberfest, which was held Oct. 16 and 17.