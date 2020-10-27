Forsyth family to appear in 'Today Show' Halloween costume contest

FORSYTH — A local family is all abuzz about their scheduled appearance Wednesday on NBC’s Today Show.
Ashley and Samuel Kirby from Forsyth, along with their 11-month-old son Maverick, are among the day's four competitors taking part in the show’s costume contest.
They will appear dressed as a beekeeper, a queen bee. “And our son is a busy bee,” Ashley Kirby said.
Each day of Halloween week the show’s producers present four families from around the country to show off their costumes and tell their stories. Viewers are encouraged to vote for their favorite costume. To vote for the Kirby family, visit Todayshow.com.
Halloween is special to the Kirbys. “We started dating on Halloween,” Ashley Kirby said.
This isn’t the first recognition the family has received from this year’s costumes. They entered and won a contest during Sullivan’s Oktoberfest, which was held Oct. 16 and 17.
Ashley Kirby learned shortly afterward the Today Show was searching for families to be featured during Halloween week. “They can’t have people there,” she said. “So we sent in our picture and pictures of our past ones as well.”
Support Local Journalism
According to Ashley Kirby, one of the producers contacted the family the following day. “They loved the story,” she said.
In the past, their costumes were handmade.
“This year we were planning a first birthday party, COVID’s been happening,” Ashley Kirby said. “I haven't actually had time to make them. And we ended up winning multiple contests.”
The family also gives credit to their new addition. “We have our son, now we got first place finally,” Ashley Kirby said.
Wednesday’s show will feature the day's four competing families. The winners from each day will appear again on Friday’s episode. The Kirby’s will learn Wednesday if they will be on the show again. The grand prize is still a mystery.
“They just said be ready for some surprises,” Ashley Kirby said.
Halloween costumes worn by the Herald & Review's Scott Perry
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!