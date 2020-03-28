Fox Business anchor called coronavirus ‘impeachment scam’

Trish Regan, who was pulled from her prime-time slot on Fox Business Network after calling the coronavirus an “impeachment scam,” will not be returning to the channel.

Fox Business — the sister channel of Fox News — issued a statement Friday saying it has officially parted ways with the host, who has been with the channel since 2015.

“We thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors. We will continue our reduced live primetime schedule for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continuous breaking news coverage on the coronavirus crisis,” the company said in a statement.

Regan, 47, also acknowledged her departure.

“I have enjoyed my time at Fox and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times,” she said in a statement. “I am grateful to my incredible team at Fox Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”