‘Friends’ is the gift that keeps on giving to WarnerMedia

The beloved series "Friends" will soon be the primary attraction on WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max when it launches in May.

Whether “Friends” can replicate its status as a streaming phenomenon on Netflix, where young fans became obsessed with it, remains to be seen. But the show’s track record for regenerating its success is one for the TV history books.

After 10 seasons as a major hit for NBC from 1994 to 2004, the program has earned roughly $5 billion from showing repeats on stations and networks in the U.S. and worldwide. It commanded $100 million in 2018 for its final year on Netflix, reflecting the ability of classic hit TV shows to capture younger audiences.

In 2019, WarnerMedia paid $425 million to make it part of its new service HBO Max for the next five years. HBO Max, which launches in May, is also reportedly ready to pay up to $2.5 million to each of the “Friends” stars — Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc — to appear in a reunion special where they would reminisce about their time on the show. They would not even have to learn any lines.