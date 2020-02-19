‘Friends’ is the gift that keeps on giving to WarnerMedia

The beloved series "Friends" will soon be the primary attraction on WarnerMedia’s new streaming service HBO Max when it launches in May.
Whether “Friends” can replicate its status as a streaming phenomenon on Netflix, where young fans became obsessed with it, remains to be seen. But the show’s track record for regenerating its success is one for the TV history books.
After 10 seasons as a major hit for NBC from 1994 to 2004, the program has earned roughly $5 billion from showing repeats on stations and networks in the U.S. and worldwide. It commanded $100 million in 2018 for its final year on Netflix, reflecting the ability of classic hit TV shows to capture younger audiences.
In 2019, WarnerMedia paid $425 million to make it part of its new service HBO Max for the next five years. HBO Max, which launches in May, is also reportedly ready to pay up to $2.5 million to each of the “Friends” stars — Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc — to appear in a reunion special where they would reminisce about their time on the show. They would not even have to learn any lines.
Even as streaming thrust “Friends” back into the nation’s cultural conversation, the series remains a durable performer on traditional TV, where it continues to draw viewers who are willing to sit through commercials. The anniversary has reminded fans that while they wait for its new streaming home there are plenty of ways to access the show, including daily airings on cable networks and over-the-air local stations that show them after their late local news.
“There is a lot going on in the world and ‘Friends’ provides escapism,” said Lisa Gregorian, president and chief marketing officer for Warner Bros. Television. “When people watch the news, they are not feeling so great and they really don’t want to go to sleep like that. So they are looking for a palate changer. It relaxes them.”
Warner Bros. booked a block of episodes on 1,600 movie screens through Fathom Events, the specialty screening company. In September, the presentation called “Friends 25th: The One with The Anniversary” took in $2.9 million in box office receipts.
Central Perk pop-ups around the country sold 38,000 tickets in three hours. There was also one held at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. Merchandise tie-ins included a Lego set version of Central Perk that sold out six days after its release. A special “Friends” DVD offer on Amazon was gone in a half day, generating $1.1 million in sales.
Warner Bros. estimates that in the four months after the launch of a promotional in August, “Friends” was viewed 1.5 billion times across cable networks and streaming services — 17% higher over the same period the year before.
You have free articles remaining.
TBS is airing all 236 episodes of the series in order, offering 12 each day through March 6. (Viewers who prefer to have “Friends” curated for them on traditional outlets such as TBS, Nick at Nite and their local TV stations will still be able to watch them after the series goes to HBO Max.)
As new mass appeal hits become scarce on traditional TV, the recognizable comfort food provided by “Friends” is valued by advertisers. In 2019, Nick at Nite and TBS generated $265 million in ad revenue from “Friends,” up from $258 million the previous year.
During January through August 2019, TVSquared found that direct-to-consumer advertisers received one customer inquiry for every 4,600 views of their commercials on “Friends.” The rate for all shows measured in the period, including other popular sitcoms, was one per 56,000 views.
AT&T has shown its appreciation for “Friends” as well. It put Central Perk pop-ups in its AT&T mobile phone stores in several major cities including Seattle, which already had a coffee shop inside. Customers were asked to put their phones in pouches to fully experience the program’s pre-social media ethos.
“Friends” creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane say have watched in awe as the series they created 25 years ago still resonates with viewers. They have heard athletes from outside the U.S. say they learned English from watching the show. They have listened to fans recount how the characters helped them get through difficult times in their lives.
“Friends” has even survived current-day critics who disapprove of the show’s gay jokes, lack of racial diversity and fat gags that would have trouble meeting current social standards.
“They’re not wrong,” Crane said. “Our perspective has changed. The only thing I can say is certainly nothing was ever done maliciously. The last thing we’d want is the show ever to make anyone feel bad. I think we’ve learned a lot, as the world has. And if we’d had a more contemporary perspective then, would we have done some things differently? Absolutely.”