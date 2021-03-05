Hulu celebrating ’90s era TV with ‘Blossom,’ ‘Felicity’ and ‘My So-Called Life’

What’s old seems to always be new in the emulative television business as the boom of reboot, remakes and revivals continues.

But when it comes to the 1990s, Hulu is celebrating the era with a new documentary about the pop culture era — and a few original series of the day.

Along with the March 12 release of “Punky Brewster” actress Soleil Moon Frye’s “Kid 90” documentary, which showcases the lives of the actress and her famous friends during the decade, the Disney-owned streaming platform is rolling out full seasons of throwback shows such as “Blossom,” “Felicity” and “My So-Called Life.”

The Mayim Bialik-led sitcom “Blossom” arrives Monday to kick off what the company is referring to as “90s Week.”

The show centered on the life of a teenage girl, Blossom and her family after the kids’ mother left them to pursue her dream career. All five seasons of the NBC series, which ran from 1990 to 1995, will be available to stream.

The more adult-leaning drama “Felicity,” starring Keri Russell and Scott Speedman will be made available for streaming on Tuesday.