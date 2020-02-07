Jay Cutler reportedly talking to CBS and ESPN about NFL TV job

Just three months later and three weeks before he was to make his debut, however, he was lured back by Adam Gase, the former Bears offensive coordinator who then was head coach of the Dolphins.

The Dolphins had lost quarterback Ryan Tannehill to injury and needed help.

They continued to need help even with Cutler, who got banged up during a forgettable 6-10 season.

During a midseason prime-time loss to the Raiders, just two weeks after Cutler was sidelined with cracked ribs, NBC commentator Cris Collinsworth wondered if Cutler had had second thoughts.

“You had to wonder when he had that devastating hit, broke his ribs and was lying on the ground, exactly what he was thinking,” Collinsworth said. “He could have been sitting up here in a nice cozy booth … enjoying the game. Instead, he couldn’t breathe and he couldn’t sneeze.”

Cutler had seemed tentative about giving up playing to do TV from the time it was announced, balking when the word “retirement” was brought up.