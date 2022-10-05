Logan County Fall Pickers Market invites cast of Little House on the Prairie to event

LINCOLN — The Logan County Fall Pickers Market will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln.

Special guests will include cast members from the 1970's television show "Little House on the Prairie." The actors to visit include Patrick Labyorteaux (Andy Garvey), Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson), Charlotte Stewart (Eva Beadle), Dean Butler (Almanzo Wilder) and Wendi Lou Lee (Grace Ingalls).

The event will also have vendors with antiques, vintage, gourmet foods, boutique clothing and other items.

Admission is $5 with children 12 and under getting in for free.

Guests have the opportunity to have “Breakfast at Nellie’s” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. VIP tickets are $100.

Arngrim and other members of the cast will be at the event. Breakfast will include biscuits and gravy, muffins, donuts, fresh fruit. water, juice and a coffee bar.

Tickets are available online through the event's Facebook page.