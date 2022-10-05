Logan County Fall Pickers Market invites cast of Little House on the Prairie to event

LINCOLN — The
Logan County Fall Pickers Market will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Logan County Fairgrounds in Lincoln.
Special guests will include cast members from the 1970's television show "Little House on the Prairie." The actors to visit include Patrick Labyorteaux (Andy Garvey), Alison Arngrim (Nellie Oleson), Charlotte Stewart (Eva Beadle), Dean Butler (Almanzo Wilder) and Wendi Lou Lee (Grace Ingalls).
The event will also have vendors with antiques, vintage, gourmet foods, boutique clothing and other items.
Admission is $5 with children 12 and under getting in for free.
Guests have the opportunity to have “Breakfast at Nellie’s” at 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for children 12 and under. VIP tickets are $100.
Arngrim and other members of the cast will be at the event. Breakfast will include biscuits and gravy, muffins, donuts, fresh fruit. water, juice and a coffee bar.
Tickets are available online through the event's
Facebook page.
A look back at Decatur-area broadcast personalities
WAND executives
1953: Top administrative and operations personnel for WTVP for a meeting include: left to right, James C. Wulliman, chief engineer; Paul Taff, program director; Harold G. Cowgill, vice president of Prairie Television Company and general manager and W. L. Shellabarger, Prairie Television, owner.
H&R file photo
WSOY
Herald & Review, May 1998
Herald & Review, February 1990
Dick Westbrook
1972: Dick Westbrook, WAND-TV news director hosts "Eyewitness A.M."
H&R file photo
Herald & Review, May 1998
WSOY basketball broadcast
1938: Merrill Lindsay, center, WSOY general manager, announces basketball games. At right is Ben Elliot assisting with the sportscasts. Milburn Stuckwish, left, WSOY station supervisor, assisted with the sportscasts.
H&R file photo
1965
1965: During a talk show, Frank Bowman, right, relays a question to Leonard Dobson during the telephone question-answer segment at Midday. Dobson was coordinator of special education for Decatur Public Schools.
H&R file photo
WAND projection machine
1953: Films and slides to be telecast are handled by William Burley, projectionist. The film is projected onto a mirror and reflected into the camera, the machine at his right. Slides are projected from the machine at right which throws the image directly into the camera.
H&R file photo
Anita Norfleet
1971: Anita Norfleet, WSOY copywriter, listens to an old radio with earphones.
H&R file photo
WTVP Edwin Pianka, assistant chief engineer
1953: Edwin Pianka, assistant chief engineer, is checking a huge, complicated affair of a camera. Under normal circumstances the cameraman wears earphones to receive the latest word from the director who is housed in a background room.
H&R file photo
WTVP sales staff
1953: The WTPV sales staff checks over an account of a local advertiser. The staff, left to right, are John Crocker and Stephen French, account executives and Downey Hewey, commercial manager.
H&R file photo
WAND weatherman
1993: Bob Murray, WAND-TV's weather forecaster, talks about the new Doppler weather radar system to a studio audience. The new system will provide instant measurement of current weather conditions for the WAND viewing area.
H&R file photo
WSOY announcer
1955: Hank Haynes, WSOY announcer, at work.
H&R file photo
Ashonti Ford WAND
Ashonti Ford
Fultz, J.C. (James)
Fultz
Submitted photo
WSOY engineer
1955: WSOY engineer Jules Robinett dials a number on the control board and some 75 miles away WSEI, Effingham, goes on the air with no one but Robinett having anything to do with it.
H&R file photo
WSOY record library
1955: 7,000 records and transcriptions are available for WSOY programs, a far cry from the in-person orchestras that provided the music on predecessor WJBL in 1925. James Kelly, foreground, continuity chief and announcer auditions a record for use while program director Gene Dorsey selects a transcription for a record show.
H&R file photo
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
