Meteorologist Jessica Dobson leaving WAND for South Carolina
Meteorologist Jessica Dobson leaving WAND for South Carolina

Meteorologist Jessica Dobson

Dobson

DECATUR — WAND-TV's Jessica Dobson is leaving the station to become a meteorologist in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

"Central Illinois has been so welcoming since I first called this place home over two years ago," she said on Facebook. "I’ve met a number of amazing people both in and outside of work. Many of my coworkers at WAND have become my best friends and mentors during this time."

She previously was with WNKY-TV in Bowling Green, Kentucky. 

Dobson is a Louisville, Kentucky, native and graduate of Western Kentucky University.

Her last day is March 5.

