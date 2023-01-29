Millikin graduate Annie Wersching, '24' actress, dies at 45

Actor Annie Wersching, best known for playing FBI agent Renee Walker in the series "24" and providing the voice for Tess in the video game "The Last of Us," has died. The Millikin University alumna was 45.

Wersching passed away Sunday morning in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, her publicist told The Associated Press. The type of cancer was not specified.

Neil Druckmann, who created "The Last of Us," wrote on Twitter that "We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones."

Actor Abigail Spencer, who appeared with Wersching on the sci-fi series "Timeless," tweeted, "We love you Annie Wersching. You will be deeply missed."

Born and raised in St. Louis, Missouri, Wersching appeared on dozens of television shows over the course of her two-decade career. She was a 1999 graduate of Millikin University, where she acted in numerous productions. She also performed at Little Theatre-On-the-Square in Sullivan; in 1998, she portrayed Liesl Von Trapp in a production of "The Sound of Music," along with several other roles that summer, according to Herald & Review archives.

Wersching stayed connected to her alma mater, appearing via Skype at a 2017 news conference to announce plans for a new Center for Theatre and Dance. She spoke in support of having all related classes in one building.

“Our classes were everywhere,” she said. “We were running around like crazy people.”

Her first credit was in "Star Trek: Enterprise," and she would go on to have recurring roles in the seventh and eighth seasons of "24," "Bosch," "The Vampire Diaries," Marvel's "Runaways," "The Rookie" and, most recently, the second season of "Star Trek: Picard" as the Borg Queen.

She also provided the voice and motion capture performance for Tess for the popular video game "The Last of Us."

As a rising star in 2009, Wersching told the Herald & Review that working on "24" had been a dream. She was a fan of the show before she got the part. And

She remained humbled by her memories of starting off in the business.

"The biggest thing about acting is that it takes hard work," she said at the time. "You have to really want it ... it takes a lot of determination, takes a lot of resilience."

What got Wersching through was her attitude.

"You'll go on multiple auditions and hear back from maybe 2 percent," she said. "But what you need to do is leave and don't think about it anymore. Don't dwell on it. You have to move on to the next thing, because there are so many people out here doing this."

Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020, according to Deadline, and continued working. She's survived by her husband, actor Stephen Full, and three sons. A GoFundMe page was set up Sunday to support the family.

39 famous people who have called the Decatur area home Alison Krauss Bill Madlock Black Bart Boots Randolph Brian Culbertson Brit Miller CeCe Frey Chuck Dressen Dante Ridgeway David Joyner Diane Stilwell Edwin B. Willis Gary Forrester George Halas Herbert Ryman 2015 Howard W. Buffett Icon For Hire James Millikin Jason Avant Jeff Innis Jenny Lou Carson John Doe June Christy Kerri Randles Kevin Koslofski Loren Coleman Marcia Morey Mary Cogan Penny Hammel Rasheeda Frost Richard J. Oglesby Richard Peck Roe Skidmore RonReaco Lee Stephen Ambrose Steve Hunter Vito Bertoldo