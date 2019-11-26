My worst moment: Kim Fields and the wardrobe malfunction on ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

“So Will and I are doing our dialogue right before I leave to do this quick-change. And all of a sudden I feel this draft around my legs and I’m like, ‘Why is it so cold all of a sudden?’

“And I looked down and my skirt had fallen completely around my ankles. It was gone. There was no moment of I feel it slipping and I can catch it. Oh no. It was gone. Around my ankles. And thank God I’m so short that the blazer that I was wearing covered my, uh, my treasure (long laugh).

“This was totally on camera! You can look this up, it is out there for all the ages. It’s not the take they ended up using on the show, but on ‘The Fresh Prince’ during the end credits they would show the bloopers from that episode, so that ran during the credits.

“And Will, bless his heart, after he laughed and I looked down and I screamed and squealed, he was such a wonderful gentleman that he put his hands up and walked towards the camera to cover the lens, like don’t-look-at-her kind of thing as I went racing out.

“That was definitely my most embarrassing moment.”

What did Smith say to her afterwards?

“Oh we just laughed and laughed and laughed. There’s nothing to do but laugh.