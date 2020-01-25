Rich Heldenfels: State Farm ad 'agent' and other TV talk

Q: Can you please let us know if it’s true that John Thibodeaux, a supporting cast member of CBS’ “The Late Show,” died? The news was suddenly displayed at the end of a recent show.

A: That was a joke that, apparently, not everyone got. In a “Late Show” telecast in December (rerun more recently), staffers from the show asked “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” cast members questions. Thibodeaux asked Billy Dee Williams what he would do if he had the force. Williams, in classic “Star Wars” fashion, made a choking gesture toward Thibodeaux, who began hacking. The choking was repeated, followed at the end of the segment by an “in memoriam” card for Thibodeaux. Enough people wondered about that for Thibodeaux to promptly tweet “Not dead.” To a wide reaction of: not funny.

Q: I love this quirky show “Doc Martin” that ended so suddenly without any indication of its return. Would you know anything about it?

A: Well, it is one of the shows I get asked most about, because of the fervor of its fans and the oddities of its scheduling.