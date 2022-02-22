Richie ready to take his 'America Idol' seat

When musician-singer-producer Lionel Richie was first asked to be a judge on “American Idol,” he said no. “I said, ‘Guys, I'm busy. I'm an artist. I have to be on the road. I want to be out where my fans are.’”

He was where his fans were. The four-time Grammy winning performer, who also earned an Academy Award and sold over 100 million records continued to appear before adoring audiences. That was some years ago, and on Sunday Richie returns as one of three judges on ABC’s “American Idol,” as it launches its 20th year.

“I got to a point in my life where you have all of this knowledge, you actually know a lot about what they (the contestants) are going through,” says Richie. “So, when I was asked this time around, the answer was ‘Yeah!’”

He and co-judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan have suffered the same jitters that plague the hopefuls on the show, he says. “The difference is, now we know exactly how they feel. We've been there before. We've heard no’s more than we've ever heard yeses,” he says.

"And, so, to get here and to know what they are going through probably is half the game to us. We are there actually holding their hands and understanding that — let's talk about something for a minute. We are talking about talent. That's one thing. But what are they going through while they are trying to sing?”

Getting there wasn’t easy for any of the now-famous trio. “The one thing for me was probably hearing ‘no’ so many times,” says Perry, who rose to fame with such hits as “I Kissed a Girl” and “One of the Boys.”

“And then, still betting on myself and believing after having three record deals and being dropped, and two cars repossessed and sleeping on couches and eating Trader Joe's chicken tenders for, like, a year and a half. That was not that hard, but it was, it was all a part of the process,” she says.

For country singer-songwriter Luke Bryan, best known for his winning numbers, “Drink a Beer,” “Kick the Dust Up” and “Kiss Tomorrow Goodbye,” it was not only arriving on top, but staying there.

“I think for me it was about each level of having to conquer,” says Bryan. “You move to Nashville, then you have to conquer Nashville. Then you have to go get a record deal. And constantly — no matter what you do — you've always got to reinvent yourself and take it to the next level. And each stress of that next level, gosh, was always very, very challenging. And that's what so many of these kids don't realize, that the stress never ends.”

Richie, who got his start with the six-man band, The Commodores, says it was different for him. “I came from a group situation. So I could take the no’s a lot better because there were five other guys that took the no’s with me. But, there’s one thing that you just cannot overlook, and that's the time you have to put in.

“And there's always that moment where you say, ‘I'm ready.’ And we hear these kids on ‘American Idol’ say so many times, ‘I'm ready. I'm 15 years old. I'm ready to go.’ And we're saying, ‘No, you're not,’” he says.

Hearing that phrase when he was younger was a bitter pill to swallow, he confesses. “That was very tough for us, because here we are, 20 years old, 21 years old, we just killed the crowd and the guy says, ‘You're five years away from being where you really want to be.’

“And I just couldn't put that in my head. What do you mean five years from now? But we didn't have the experience. And so, what we have to do as judges is actually tell them the same thing, which is: ‘You're not ready yet.’ ... We know what they're thinking, because at 15, of course you're ready. You sound perfect. There's nothing to do but just go on stage and kill it.”

Bryan finds it thrilling to discover that special talent on the series. “That door opens at ‘American Idol,’ and there's an artist. There's a person that comes in that door, and we don't care what they look like. We don't care their sexual orientation. We don't care where they are going. We look at them with an open heart and an open mind. And do you know what? For the most part, what I'm proud (about) this show is we feel like our viewers at home are doing the exact same thing. Are we ever going to bat a thousand? Never. But we damn sure work hard to give everybody love.”

