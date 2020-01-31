‘Simpsons’ writer freaks out Internet - Bart now the age Homer was when the show started

D’oh!

“The Simpsons” writer Al Jean blew a lot of minds this this week by Tweeting this week that if the characters on his animated comedy aged, the bratty child character Bart would now be the age his father Homer is on the show.

“If Homer is 39 he was born in 1980 which is when we said Bart was born,” Jean, 59, tweeted Monday.

Making matter worse, Bart’s birthday is Feb. 23, meaning that in three weeks, technically, he’ll be older in actual years than his dopey dad is on the long-running comedy. Instead, Bart will turn 10 on his birthday, as he does every year.

Jean’s Twitter followers have spent the week ruminating about how old that makes them and how old it would make the other characters on the show.

“When the show premiered I was 5 years older than Bart,” tweeted Simpsons fan Brad C. “Now I’m 5 years older than Homer!”

One astonished fan realized Homer is holding back the years, but he can not.

“How did I get to be older than Homer Simpson?” asked Tom Williams.

The official twitter account belonging to “The Simpsons” pondered that question.