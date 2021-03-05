Television Q&A: Is Discovery+ replacing TV programming?

Q: Is the Discovery+ streaming channel replacing regular programming on cable TV? On every channel I watch on TV, it is inundated with the Discovery+ boasting exclusive programming with most of the channels that are on regular cable TV. Does that mean that programs like “Ghost Adventures,” several of the programs on the Food channel and programs on HGTV will not be showing any new programming or even repeats? People who are on fixed incomes, like I am, cannot afford a new streaming service, but also do not want to lose the programs on regular cable.

A: Thanks to the heavy marketing campaign for Discovery+, the new streaming service drawing on original shows and an array of cable programs, I have received many letters from people concerned that they are losing shows from their cable, possibly entire channels.

So let's start with the promise a top Discovery executive recently delivered: HGTV, Food, Travel and all the other channels in the Discovery family will continue to exist on cable, with new and returning programs.

At the same time, though, the parent company is very high on Discovery+. It helped add about 7 million subscribers to Discovery’s streaming portfolio by the end of February as viewers were drawn to new shows featuring Discovery stars, spin-offs of Discovery programs and repeats of older shows.