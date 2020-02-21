Television Q&A: Is ‘Katy Keene’ based on the ’60s comic book?

Q: In the early ’60s there was a comic book called “Katy Keene.” Is that where the TV show got started?

A: Yes. The CW series is a spinoff of “Riverdale,” which reimagines Archie Comics characters. And “Katy Keene,” according to the network, “follows the lives and loves of four iconic Archie Comics characters — fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), singer/songwriter Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), performer Jorge Lopez/Ginger (Jonny Beauchamp), and “It Girl” Pepper Smith (Julia Chan) — as they chase their twenty-something dreams in New York City…together.” The comic book Keene has also been seen as an inspiration for fashion choices by singer Katy Perry. Back in 2014, BuzzFeed offered a detailed comparison of images of the two Katys. But Perry told Rolling Stone that any suggestion she had copied the comic was “crazy.”

Q: Could you let me know what happened to Harve Presnell, who was in the movie “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” with Debbie Reynolds? He has this great voice but I cannot find any other movies that he made.