Television Q&A: When will 'Bosch' return for final season?

Q: I enjoyed the PBS series “Victoria” that ran from 2016 to 2019. I thought it ended rather abruptly. Will there be more of Victoria’s life?

A: That is a nagging question akin to the one about “Godfather IV.” A fourth season of the series about Queen Victoria has been ordered, but it has yet to start production. PBS’s “Masterpiece” website says only, “The series is currently on hiatus, and unfortunately, we don’t have any additional information to share at this time.” Jenna Coleman, who plays Victoria, said in a January interview with a British publication that “we are in the process of discussing it at the moment and timelines.” But she worried about “too much story” – how long the 35-year-old actress could play the long-reigning monarch. Some have wondered if the series would need a strategy similar to that for “The Crown,” in which several actresses have played Queen Elizabeth II as she aged. But, again, the short answer now to “Victoria’s” future is that we don’t know much.

Q: I was disappointed to read that ABC canceled “Rebel.” It seems the network didn't give it a chance. Any chance some other network picks up the show?

A: These days the demise of any show leads to hope it will land somewhere else, although that actually happens rarely. Still, cancellation of the drama starring Katey Sagal after just five episodes had aired certainly surprised a lot of people. The ratings were not bad, the cast was excellent and the production team was headed by Krista Vernoff, who is also in change of ABC hits “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19,” both of which will be back next season. As TVLine.com reported Sagal called the cancellation “a shock and a heartbreak. Things take time to catch on … and we, the cast, are all scratching our heads at the reversal of support from ABC.” Calling on fans to support the show’s return via an online petition (https://bit.ly/3wrv27L) she said, “If our show can find another, more suitable place to land, we will do the happy dance. If not, we gave it our all and made our voices heard, which is the message behind Rebel!”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0