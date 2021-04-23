Television Q&A: Why did Christopher Meloni leave 'SVU'?

Q: I wonder if you would be able to explain why Chris Meloni left “Law & Order: SVU” many years ago. I love that show and am happy that he is back in “Law & Order: Organized Crime.”

A: Fans were astonished when Meloni, who had played detective Elliot Stabler, left the long-running drama a decade ago. Different theories have been offered for his departure, including that money issues during contract negotiations played a role.

Meloni, meanwhile, told the New York Post in 2020 that his departure “had nothing to do with the ‘Law & Order’ people, the ‘SVU’ people or with Dick Wolf,” referring to the maestro of “Law & Order” shows. “I left with zero animosity, but I did leave clearly and open-eyed in going forward and finding new adventures," Meloni added. "I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do, keep moving forward.’ I had done the ‘Law & Order’ way of storytelling, which they do really well, and I was interested in telling stories from a different angle — whether comedic or inhabiting a new world or doing it on different platforms.”

He has certainly tried out an array of roles on TV and in movies since then, and even “Organized Crime” is different in tone and style from other programs with the “Law & Order” brand.