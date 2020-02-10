Television Q&A: Why don’t networks rebroadcast shows like ‘Dynasty’ and ‘Dallas’?

Q: I was wondering why networks don’t show TV shows like “Dynasty,” “Dallas,” “Knots Landing” and “L.A. Law.” They are all great shows.

A: Major networks can’t just repeat decades-old shows; that’s basically left to retro services and streaming. After all, times and taste change. So, if they go to the old well for an idea, it gets updated. The CW tried a new version of “Dynasty” not long ago and ended it after three unremarkable seasons. A TNT revival of “Dallas” seemed to be getting by until star Larry Hagman died during the second season; the third season proved to be the last. And television does still embrace complicated, serialized family sagas. HBO’s “Succession” is a riveting example, and I’m well hooked on the CW’s “All American,” among others. Workplace successors to “L.A. Law” include the engaging “All Rise” on CBS and USA’s “Suits,” which wrapped up last year.

Q: Since Saturday night TV has little viewing, why don’t they have all the awards shows on this night instead of screwing up our shows during the other nights? This way most people can stay up late and sleep in the next morning.