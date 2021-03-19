Television Q&A: Will 'All Creatures' reboot continue?

Q: On the March 9 episode of “NCIS,” Vance read a poem after Emily’s death. Do you know the source of the poem?

A: The poem is called “Epitaph,” by Merrit Malloy. Search the title and the author and you will find the full text; at least one site sells special prints of it.

Q: When will “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” be back?

A: At this writing, NBC has not set a date other than indicating it will return in 2021. It has also said that this season will be the last run for the comedy starring Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher. Expect a series finale that, one producer said, gives fans “the ending they deserve.”

Q: During the doldrums of the COVID winter, my wife and I binge-watched “Ray Donovan,” “Homeland,” “The Fall” and “Your Honor” and enjoyed them all. The latter three seemed to end in a way that the viewer could sense they had concluded. “Ray Donovan” did not. So many things were left unresolved after the seventh season. Was the series terminated unexpectedly?