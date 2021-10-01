Television Q&A: Will Lori Loughlin return to Hallmark?

Q: Will Hallmark ever bring back and air any of Lori Loughlin's movies? Yes, she was caught up in the college admission scandal, but she has paid for her indiscretions in both time and monetarily. We do miss them.

A: We could argue about whether Loughlin was simply “caught up” for “indiscretions,” and whether the punishment fit the crime. But that’s a long conversation. On your main question, she will be returning to television on the GAC Family network, the recent retooling of Great American Country. She will reprise her role of Abigail Stanton on “When Calls the Heart” as a guest star in the second season of “When Hope Calls” beginning Dec. 18 on the network. The first season of the series aired under the Hallmark banner, and GAC Family is pursuing the Hallmark audience with what it calls “family-friendly, holiday-themed movies and series that celebrate American culture, lifestyle and heritage.”

Hallmark, on the other hand, said in a recent tweet that it “has not cast Lori Loughlin in any current projects, nor do we have any plans to cast her in the future.”

Q: Is it true that OWN has picked up "All Rise"?

A: It is. The Oprah Winfrey Network has made a deal for a third season of the legal drama that CBS canceled, with new episodes arriving in 2022. According to reports, the series will also be streaming on both HBO Max and Hulu. Nellie Andreeva of Deadline.com said most of the cast, including star Simone Missick, will return. And "since the options on the actors had expired in June .. they had to make new deals and all scored raises," Andreeva said.

Recommended for you…

Q: I have been hooked on “Shades of Blue” with Jennifer Lopez. I just watched the last episode of Season 2. Please tell me there will be a Season 3.

A: There was a third, and final, season of the police drama in 2018. Places still carrying the episodes include NBC.com and the Tubi streaming service.

Q: Is Craig Stevens of “Peter Gunn” still living? When was he born?

A: The dapper actor, best known as private-eye Peter Gunn, died in May 2000, a couple of months shy of his 82nd birthday.

Q: I’m trying to remember the name of a TV show with William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw, Henry Winkler, George Foreman and a younger man. They traveled to different countries. I think it was on around 2018. It was a funny show.

A: That was “Better Late Than Never,” a travel show starring the four men you mentioned along with sidekick Jeff Dye. It aired on NBC for two short seasons in 2016 and 2018 but was not picked up for a third run.

Q: The other night I was watching the movie “The Accountant” with Ben Affleck. I was wondering who the singer was and the piece of music at the end when Affleck’s character is driving away. I kept hearing one line, “Trying to leave something behind.” It really sounds like a good piece of music.

A: That was “To Leave Something Behind,” by Sean Rowe.

Q: We enjoyed watching “The Rifleman” starring Chuck Connors and Johnny Crawford. Did Crawford appear in other shows? Is he still living?

A: Crawford passed away at the age of 75 in April of this year; he had been dealing with Alzheimer’s disease for some time, with his website (johnnycrawfordlegacy.com) adding that he had bouts of COVID-19 and pneumonia not long before his death. (Connors, by the way, died in 1992.)

After “The Rifleman” ended in 1963, Crawford worked in movies such as “The Great Texas Dynamite Chase” and two of Kenny Rogers’s “The Gambler” TV movies, as well as guest-starring in series such as “Murder, She Wrote,” the original “Hawaii Five-0,” “Little House on the Prairie” and Connors’ later series, “Branded.” He was in several episodes of the drama “Crossbow” in the ‘80s. Crawford was also active in music, including as leader of the Johnny Crawford Dance Orchestra specializing in big-band jazz and swing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0