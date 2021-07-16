Television Q&A: Will NBC's 'One Chicago' lineup continue?

Q: Will they continue the series “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.”? These are great series and should be continued.

A: NBC’s lineup for the fall will have all three shows in its “One Chicago” lineup on Wednesday night. And they are just one part of the programming empire of producer Dick Wolf. He will also have all three NBC shows on Thursday night with the new “Law & Order: For the Defense" and returning series “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” If that is not enough Wolf for you, over at CBS his programs will fill Tuesday nights in the fall with “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted” and another new series, “FBI: International.” (Before you “NCIS” fans panic, that show will be back — only on Mondays instead of Tuesdays.) And those are just the highest-profile parts of Wolf's operation. which includes shows on broadcast, cable and streaming services.

Q: One of my favorite shows was "Ed" in the early 2000's, starring Tom Cavanagh, Julie Bowen, Justin Long, etc. Is this show streaming anywhere? I can’t find it.

A: Fans of the 2000-2004 comedy-drama have long lamented its lack of reruns. (I miss it, too, if only so I can argue yet again that Ed should have ended up with Molly, not Carol.) As for why, executive producer Rob Burnett told Vulture.com several years ago that he did not know exactly why the show was unavailable on disc or streaming — but music rights might have been one problem, along with a complicated ownership situation where two competing studios, Paramount and NBCUniversal, each had a piece of the show. (One might then hope for it to be streaming on Paramount+ or NBC’s Peacock, but neither streamer has it so far.) There are episodes on YouTube, although the picture and sound were not great on the ones I sampled.

Q: Is there any word on the return of “Dancing with the Stars”?

A: ABC has included the long-running competition series in its plans for the fall, with it back on Monday nights for what will be its 30th season. (Yes, the show premiered 16 years ago; it has at times done two competitions in a September-to-May TV season, and it counts each as a separate season.) Tyra Banks is due back as host, even though we all know how awkward that was last time around. The judges are expected to include Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Derek Hough and — back after the pandemic kept him away last season — Len Goodman.

Q: Can you give me any information on the return of “Dexter”? My husband is a huge fan.

A: It will be back, as a 10-episode limited series, although Showtime has not announced a premiere date beyond “this fall.” Michael C. Hall, who played serial killer Dexter Morgan on the original series (2006-2013), is back — and thinks audiences are ready for a return, particularly in light of the often negative reaction to the 2013 finale. As he told The Daily Beast back in January, “People found the way that show left things pretty unsatisfying, and there’s always been a hope that a story would emerge that would be worth telling. I include myself in the group of people that wondered, ‘What the hell happened to that guy?’ So I’m excited to step back into it.”

Q: There was a TV show called “Chesapeake Shores” on the Hallmark channel. It has not been on for quite some time. Has it been permanently canceled?

A: No. New episodes begin on Aug. 15. You can see a preview trailer here: www.hallmarkchannel.com/chesapeake-shores/videos/preview-chesapeake-shores-august-15.

Q: Will “This Is Us,” one of my favorite shows, be back this season?

A: Yes, but don’t look for it in the fall. NBC is holding it for midseason in order to give the show a “largely uninterrupted run” of episodes. And the upcoming season, the show’s sixth, will be the last — just as series creator Dan Fogelman reportedly planned long ago.

