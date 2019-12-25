The Central Illinois Ghost Hunters explain how they got their first show streaming on Prime Video

I wanted to take it somewhere eventually. I was just waiting for the right time. I just happened to post on my Facebook page that I was looking for a video-audio tech, and that's when Ian sent me a message.

Brett Chilton: It was a dream. We talked about [making a show], but when we brought Ian on ... he made it real.

Ian Chasteen: Time is flying by because it's been really busy, but I think it was last year, they messaged me and said they were looking for an editor for YouTube videos. I met with them and they were like 'we want to bring you on the team', so I started with them on that; learning their equipment, getting everything that we needed. Then they realized I work in the movie and TV industry, and they were like 'well, can we do it like a TV show?' [I] said yes, we can do that.

They usually did just audio files on their website. They wanted to bring some video stuff in but, they didn't know how to do it.

Cleer: We still worked the same exact way. Pretty much what Candlelight Digital does is they do the interviews of the clients at the beginning of the operations and then at the end of the investigation he'll go back in to do some last minute filming inside the property, but the whole ghost hunting part, we still do it the exact same way.