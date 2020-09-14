Trebek’s health is ‘priority No. 1’

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Jeopardy!” is protecting Alex Trebek at all costs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Appearing on “Good Morning America,” recently crowned “Jeopardy!” GOAT Ken Jennings discussed his new role as a consulting producer on the game show, which has adapted its set to meet updated health and safety standards.

“The set’s been a little bit spruced up this season,” Jennings told “GMA.” “The thing you’ll notice for COVID is that the individual contestant podiums — the lecterns — are now socially distanced.

“They’re feet apart from each other instead of being a single bank. And Trebek will stay at the host’s podium, instead of coming over to the contestants because Alex’s health is priority No. 1 on that set.”

Before the pandemic, it was customary for the beloved host to approach the contestants at their stations and introduce them to the audience during the show. Trebek, 80, is battling Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, putting him in the high-risk category amid the public health crisis.