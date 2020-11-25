TV's next Golden Age might come thanks to adult animation

LOS ANGELES — "M.O.D.O.K." executive producer Jordan Blum describes the upcoming stop-motion series as "a midlife crisis story about a supervillain."

Co-created with Patton Oswalt, the show follows the uniquely shaped Marvel villain as he struggles with his responsibilities as a husband and father as well as his declining career as the head of an evil organization.

"He's in his 40s, he's got a family (and) he believes he's destined to rule the world," said Blum. "But what happens when all that's taken away and your family leaves you and suddenly, you have nothing and you have to figure out who you want to be and what you want to fight for?"

The 2021 Hulu show is just one title in the growing list of adult animated shows headed to a television near you, as more streaming platforms and networks expand their offerings in the genre.

Amazon Prime Video has its own superhero show slated for a 2021 premiere. Created by Robert Kirkman, "Invincible" is an adaptation of his comic book series co-created with Cory Walker. Unlike "M.O.D.O.K.," "Invincible" is a traditionally animated, hourlong drama.