WAND meteorologist leaving station

DECATUR — Kasey Reigner, a meteorologist at WAND-TV, is leaving the station for a position at WTAE-TV Pittsburgh. She starts in October.
"I’m so excited to get started, but first I have to thank Central Illinois," she said in a Facebook post. "This community has welcomed me with open arms and been beyond supportive throughout my time here."
Reigner grew up near Chicago and joined WAND in May 2020. She is a Penn State University graduate.
Her last day in Decatur will be Sept. 28. Reigner appeared on the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. weekend newscasts and noon and 4 p.m. Monday-Wednesday broadcasts.