WAND names new president-general manager

DECATUR — Clay Koenig has been named president-general manager of WAND-TV. 

Koenig had been station manager and previously was vice president-general sales manager. ​

He also has worked at WLNS-TV in Lansing, Michigan; WATE-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee; WEUX-TV in Eau Claire, Wisconsin; WZTV-WKRN-TV in Nashville; KMID-TV in Midland, Texas; and WGEM in Quincy. 

A father of four, Koenig is a graduate of Western Illinois University.

​He replaces Ricky J. Joseph​, who is retiring.

Clay Koenig

Koenig 
