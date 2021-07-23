 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

WAND reporter moving to Florida station

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Tristan Hardy, a reporter at WAND, has taken a position in Florida. 

Hardy announced on social media Friday that he will be reporting for First Coast News, WTLV-WJXX, in Jacksonville, Florida, in August. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"This is my last day with WAND TV, but it’s not the end of my journey in the business of broadcast journalism. Central Illinois has taught me the difference between living in a community and being a part of it," he said. 

Hardy, who grew up in Dallas, previously worked as a reporter in Tyler, Texas. 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

“Superstore”

“Superstore”

Like “Ted Lasso,” this comedy is anchored by a known star (America Ferrera), but it’s the deep roster of secondary characters and their relationships that add comedic depth and poignance. In this case, the action takes place in a big-box store in the Midwest. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Olympic torch arrives in Tokyo as Games to begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News