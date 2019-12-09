WEEK-TV's Chuck Collins to stay on air until at least 2024
WEEK-TV's Chuck Collins to stay on air until at least 2024

EAST PEORIA -- Chuck Collins will be a fixture in front of the weather map until at least 2024.

The weather forecaster, who is chief meteorologist at WEEK-TV, has signed a contract extension through that date, the station announced Monday.

He's been on air at the station since 2009 and is an area native, having grown up in Marquette Heights.

"They're going to have to carry me out feet first," Collins, 63, said in jest in a prepared release. "This is the best job at the best station in the world!"

He's in his 43rd year as a broadcaster.

"Chuck is simply the best, most experienced and most popular meteorologist in all of Central Illinois," WEEK General Manager Mark DeSantis said in a prepared statement. "He is an important reason why 25 News continues to be number one newscast in this market."

