What makes a real Chicagoan? 'BoJack Horseman' has thoughts

CHICAGO — Netflix's final eight episodes of "BoJack Horseman" premiered last week, and the characters continued to poke fun at Chicago, where Diane moved in with her boyfriend, Guy, earlier in the season.

"You gotta try a Chicago-style baked potato," urges Guy (voiced by LaKeith Stanfield) during an outing to the city's fictional Hubba Bubba Field to see the Human Babies baseball team play.

"Why does everything have to be Chicago style here? We get it. We're in Chicago," says an exasperated Diane (Alison Brie).

The animated show about BoJack, a horse/human hybrid who's a washed-up actor and recovering addict, wraps its final season with his best friend, Diane, struggling to write a book, dealing with depression and adapting to life in the Midwest.

Other Chicago-style mentions: museums, pizza by the spoonful, whistling, pork and "The Bean" beans, pickles, bands and cheese fries. There's even a bookstore called Da Books, a nod to the "Saturday Night Live" skit about Bears superfans.

The series wraps up with the main characters reconciling and moving on with their lives, often ungracefully, after choosing separate and difficult paths. Suggestion: Get your tissues at the ready for the emotional finale.