‘Windy City Rehab’ team facing multiple lawsuits

The couple also noted exterior masonry problems, improper installation of windows and the need for a new roof. They said the “Windy City Rehab” team agreed to cover costs associated with those issues, but they didn’t receive all the funds as promised and they had to shell out for upgrades and landscaping. Now they want out of the home.

The couple said Gramenos’ check to cover a portion of the roof and roof masonry repairs cleared, but the check from Greymark did not, according to the lawsuit. The couple said they told Gramenos that and she replied via text message “if I have to cover (Eckhardt’s and/or Greymark’s) portion I will. I do not want him to f — — with my life or business any more than he already has.”

In an email to the Tribune, Gramenos said, “I worked directly with the Morrisseys to resolve any issues of concern related to their home renovation. I cannot comment on pending litigation.” A representative for the law firm representing the couple also declined to comment. A hearing in that case is set for April 28.

Meanwhile, Space Builders is suing Eckhardt and Greymark for fraud over $108,500 Space Builders says it is owed for work done at 612 W. Stratford Pl. in Lakeview. Pajazetovic and his attorney did not return a Tribune request for comment. A hearing on that case is scheduled for March 3.