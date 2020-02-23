Woman won $1M at Hilton Head McDonald's in '97. She was a fraud, new HBO series shows

Winning at the Hilton Head McDonald’s

Once Brown paid Colombo, things moved quickly.

Although Brown lived in Jacksonville, Uncle Jerry insisted she win in another state to quell suspicions, according to McMillion$.

She, Colombo and his cousin set her up in Beaufort County with a fake address on Lady’s Island, where Colombo’s cousin lived.

She used the address and the cousin’s phone number to set up a fake life on Lady’s Island — where she recorded her voice on the phone’s voicemail system to make it seem as if she lived there.

When Brown went to “find” her prize, Colombo and his cousin drove her to the Port Royal plaza McDonald’s on Hilton Head Island, where they parked around the corner while she went in to claim her prize, according to McMillion$.

After she reported the win, she said in the HBO series that she “hung around” Beaufort County for another day before returning to Jacksonville. She eventually rerouted her McDonald’s winnings checks, which she received in $50,000 annual installments over 20 years, to her real home in Florida.

But the big win wasn’t quite what Brown expected, she said in the HBO series.