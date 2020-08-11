Tim Cain: Decatur Celebration marks how time passes

For us, as was the case with almost everyone, Celebration also marked a change in attitude. The requirement was to change out of summer mode and into the fall. For parents and students, it was getting back to school. For us, it was about squeezing in vacations before we came back to tackle all the things that would be going on in the fall.

That’s where my sense of reality has shattered. I expect it may be the same way for some of you. For me, fall into winter became the time we focused on indoor events. Plays, concerts, dance recitals, comedy shows. There were fewer huge events, but so many more intimate events, the type that appeal most to me as art. There’s rarely a chance to have a more personal interaction with an artist than to be in a small gathering in a darkened room.

+7 Community groups look for other ways to raise funds without Decatur Celebration COVID-19 has been the reason for the cancellation of numerous events, including Decatur Celebration. Community groups who have depended on the event for fundraising in past years have had to come up with alternatives this year.

Darkened rooms are some time away. During one day of a vacation week this summer, my thoughts turned to how pleasant it might be to spend an afternoon at a movie theater. That’s some time away.