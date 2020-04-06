TIM CAIN: It took a powerful foe to cancel Decatur Celebration

Who would ever expect to become blasé about postponements and cancellations that have never happened before?
A part of my heart (and hobbies) still lays in the sports department. So for me, what was happening around the world became real suddenly. One minute, the Big Ten Conference basketball tournament was being played. The next, it was cancelled. One minute we were cheering on high school boys and girls basketball teams, then their athletic careers were put into hibernation.
Entertainment venues and restaurants closed. Those who hadn’t already set up offices to work from home scrambled to do so. The Major League Baseball season was put on hold even as fans were travelling south to watch exhibition games.
The story that described the movie box office take the first weekend theaters around the country were shut down as “the lowest ever at zero” read like something out of the satirical Onion publication. Every day was something the likes of which we had never seen.
Nevertheless, receiving the media release on the cancellation of Decatur Celebration was a stunner. Celebration had reached the point where it seemed invincible. Nothing could slow this downtown Decatur behemoth. It couldn’t be stopped by union strikes or a local hospital temporarily purchasing the naming rights, it couldn’t be stopped by broiling heat or by the departure of its producer in March 2019, a mere 4 ½ months before last year’s event.
Then came Friday’s announcement. The COVID-19 uncertainty made Celebration’s board of directors decide to cancel this year’s event. For the first time since 1985, downtown Decatur won’t be shut down for an event for three August days.
This virus is a hell of an opponent.
The decision is sensible, pragmatic and sensitive. Should we be planning a party for ourselves? Maybe we should be, but maybe we should wait until a more appropriate time. We’ll need to have an idea of what normalcy looks like before we try to revive events like Decatur Celebration. And Celebration won’t make that decision in a vacuum. Plenty of public gathering events will have resumed before Decatur Celebration comes back around.
Decatur Celebration depends on vendors and entertainment along with its volunteers and cooperation from the city. Those who sell for a living and are unable to now are among the most anxious of our fellow citizens.
The general reaction to cross my screens was supportive but sad. What was most surprising, though, was the age of those who appeared to be most disappointed. One would expect traditionalists – those who have been to the majority of the 34 Celebrations – to be most disappointed to see an annual tradition choked out by circumstances far beyond its control.
But the most passionately disappointed were younger people, people who weren’t born when Rick Springfield was filmed at the 1998 Celebration for a VH1 feature.
Anyone connected with Celebration should take pride in both the way this stunning news has been handled and in the depth with which its reputation rings across generations.
Those fans have a new task now. They’ll have to convince, especially local sponsors, that their spending on the event is appreciated, and something that is remembered throughout the year. That, as always, is the key to this warhorse of a street fair.
Still hard to believe there won’t be one this year.
