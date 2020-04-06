TIM CAIN: It took a powerful foe to cancel Decatur Celebration

Then came Friday’s announcement. The COVID-19 uncertainty made Celebration’s board of directors decide to cancel this year’s event. For the first time since 1985, downtown Decatur won’t be shut down for an event for three August days.

This virus is a hell of an opponent.

The decision is sensible, pragmatic and sensitive. Should we be planning a party for ourselves? Maybe we should be, but maybe we should wait until a more appropriate time. We’ll need to have an idea of what normalcy looks like before we try to revive events like Decatur Celebration. And Celebration won’t make that decision in a vacuum. Plenty of public gathering events will have resumed before Decatur Celebration comes back around.

Decatur Celebration depends on vendors and entertainment along with its volunteers and cooperation from the city. Those who sell for a living and are unable to now are among the most anxious of our fellow citizens.

The general reaction to cross my screens was supportive but sad. What was most surprising, though, was the age of those who appeared to be most disappointed. One would expect traditionalists – those who have been to the majority of the 34 Celebrations – to be most disappointed to see an annual tradition choked out by circumstances far beyond its control.