TIM CAIN: Orv Graham was the king of telling a story

“First year. We have pony rides, over there on State Street, behind the Millikin Bank. I think it was in the parking lot. An asphalt parking lot. The guy brought little colt ponies and set up. He’s fine, he’s got everything he needs. We had a trough of water and all that stuff. But in the middle of afternoon, before the Celebration opens, this lady from the local chapter of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals comes in. ‘Those poor ponies, they have no shade, they’re on hot, hard asphalt — you can’t do that to those poor animals.’

Cain: Puglia delighted during return to Decatur Celebration Fred Puglia is spending the weekend bathed in the love of and for Decatur Celebration.

“Well, the guy who had brought them in had assured us he worked the circuit and the horses were the same way they were everywhere. It wasn’t cruel to them. She thought it was cruel. So we got bales of straw and set something up so they had some shade. She was not completely happy, but things were better.

“Until the show gets under way at 6 o’clock. About 7:30, she comes in the Celebration office over at the Civic Center. ‘Those people in the carnival are giving away live white rabbits, and they’re giving them to 10- and 12-year-old kids when they win a prize. Those kids don’t know how to take care of a rabbit. That has to stop.’ We walked out to the carnival, and we stopped that. Not a problem. Done.